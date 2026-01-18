Skipping One Request With Dim Sum Servers Is A Big Mistake

As someone who has enjoyed dim sum for over three decades, I must add that not every piece of dim sum requires cutting. For example, if you order Shanghai xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, it's best not to cut those pieces of dim sum prior to serving. The soup within the dumplings will spill out and never hit your mouth.

Smaller pieces of dim sum are often also meant to be enjoyed whole, by a single diner. Cutting them can cause the fillings, like seasoned shrimp and minced meat, to fall apart. That said, if you must use a fork and knife to enjoy dim sum, no one will side-eye you. Just like asking for scissors at the table, don't be shy about requesting other utensils if that's what helps you enjoy your meal best.

As dim sum has become more popular and synonymous with a good time, it's worth remembering that these dishes come from Cantonese cuisine. Proper etiquette is a small way of showing respect for the food, the culture, and the people who make it, while also getting the best possible experience at your table. So, if you're heading to a dim sum restaurant, you might want to brush up on more etiquette, including learning how to let your dim sum server know you need a hot water refill.