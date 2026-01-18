Skipping One Request With Dim Sum Servers Is A Big Mistake
According to Ken Lin of New York City's Hutong, there are at least eight mistakes you should avoid when dining at a dim sum restaurant. One of them is not asking your server to cut bigger dim sum portions, like spring rolls, stuffed peppers, turnip cakes, and rice noodles, into smaller, bite-sized pieces. Lin talks about how enjoying dim sum is often a communal experience, and it's recommended to share the different dishes amongst your loved ones and friends. He adds, "...dim sum servers almost always carry kitchen shears in their aprons or carts to help guests effortlessly eat communally."
More often than not, the servers will cut up the bigger items you order so the table can share them, without any prompting. This way, you can enjoy smaller bites of each dish, and then go to order an assortment of dim sum dishes to try. Lin states, "[Cutting dim sum into smaller pieces]... also spares patrons from getting full too early on in the meal." So, if you're going to enjoy dim sum, whether in a group or solo, don't be shy to ask a server to help you cut up the dim sum, or ask to get a kitchen scissor for the table.
Don't be shy and ask your dim sum servers to grab you scissors, forks, and knifes as needed
As someone who has enjoyed dim sum for over three decades, I must add that not every piece of dim sum requires cutting. For example, if you order Shanghai xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, it's best not to cut those pieces of dim sum prior to serving. The soup within the dumplings will spill out and never hit your mouth.
Smaller pieces of dim sum are often also meant to be enjoyed whole, by a single diner. Cutting them can cause the fillings, like seasoned shrimp and minced meat, to fall apart. That said, if you must use a fork and knife to enjoy dim sum, no one will side-eye you. Just like asking for scissors at the table, don't be shy about requesting other utensils if that's what helps you enjoy your meal best.
As dim sum has become more popular and synonymous with a good time, it's worth remembering that these dishes come from Cantonese cuisine. Proper etiquette is a small way of showing respect for the food, the culture, and the people who make it, while also getting the best possible experience at your table. So, if you're heading to a dim sum restaurant, you might want to brush up on more etiquette, including learning how to let your dim sum server know you need a hot water refill.