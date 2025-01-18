You Don't Need To Avoid Going To A Dim Sum Restaurant Solo. Here's Why

Whenever I visit a dim sum restaurant, it's usually bustling and crowded with family and friends gathered at the tables to enjoy a plethora of dim sum dishes together. While enjoying this Cantonese cuisine is traditionally a shared experience, one does not need to avoid going to a dim sum restaurant solo. A party of one or two can still enjoy such a meal. According to Ken Lin of New York City's Hutong, solo dining is not a mistake one must avoid at a dim sum restaurant. Lin stated, "... think of it as a curated tasting adventure."

I happen to agree with Lin. However, there is one caveat to note. In busier restaurants, solo diners might find themselves asked to share a table with other guests. If this doesn't suit you, you can always patiently wait for a smaller table to become available. Once seated, you can browse the menu for must-order dim sum dishes (like siu mai and cheung fun), or wait for the push carts to come by, that is if the dim sum restaurant still uses them. These days, the trend is to order dishes directly at your table, and a server will bring them out fresh from the kitchen.