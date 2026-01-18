Wait, Are Garbage Bags Supposed To Be Turned Inside Out?

Have you ever seen a video online explaining how the bumps on the bottom of your salt shaker make the salt flow faster? Or how you've been using your cheese grater all wrong by not putting it on its side? TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube seem to have a hack for everything, and according to some viral videos, trash bags are supposed to be turned inside out. These videos claim that the seam of a new garbage bag, fresh out of the box, is placed on the outside for a reason. The idea is that instead of pulling out the bag, unfolding it, and shaking it so it expands to fit your garbage can, all you need to do is fit it over the top of your can like a hat.

It's a fun idea that we've all been using trash bags the wrong way, and this TikTok hack does work for getting a bag into a can. Still, there is little evidence to support the claim that we have been using our garbage bags incorrectly. The official Hefty X account weighed in on the issue, saying, "Can confirm: there's no wrong way to line a trash bin." So if you can get your bag in a trash can, then you're doing it right as far as this company is concerned. And honestly, we're talking about trash cans here. Whatever works for you is probably the best solution.