What Those Bumps At The Bottom Of Your Salt Shaker Are Really For

Our world is full of intentional design choices you have to look closely for to notice. The hole in a pen cap that makes it safer if swallowed, the tiny gas gauge arrow that tells you which side your fuel door is on. Even the humble, ordinary salt shaker holds traces of decisions made by engineers long before it hit a restaurant table. Flip one over and you'll see a ring of small bumps circling the base. They look decorative, maybe even accidental, but they're actually called "knurls," and they are there for a purpose.

The bottom of the vessel endures constant sliding, so the ridged knurling acts like armor, lifting the smooth glass just enough so scuffs land on those high points instead. Over time, the ring collects tiny scratches that would otherwise spread across the bottom, where they could weaken the vessel or make it look cloudy. Knurls also play a role in stress distribution, changing how the vessel experiences pressure. Glass breaks when tension concentrates at a flaw, and the tirelessly supportive base is a prime candidate for that kind of failure. By adding raised points around the ring, engineers redirect the pressure away from vulnerable seams. In testing, stippled bases consistently outperform smooth ones, especially when bottles are jostled on production lines or filled under pressure.

The bumps are unassuming, but they're the result of centuries of refinement in glassmaking. Pickle jars, soda bottles, and lab beakers all have the same belt of bumps because the principle works so well. It's a clever solution to a universal problem: glass is brittle, and contact points are vulnerable. By shaping the bottom to absorb wear in a controlled way, manufacturers extend both strength and appearance.