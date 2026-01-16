10 Kitchen Remodel Contractor Red Flags To Watch For

While there are several ways to refresh your kitchen without a remodel, there are times when only a thorough renovation can update a suboptimal layout and address deeper wear and tear. Calling in a contractor can get the job done in an expeditious manner — as long as you choose with care.

You may not be able to tell leathered granite apart from a flamed finish, but what you can do is use your intuition and judgment to know what you are getting into. Paying attention to any red flags that crop up in your initial conversations with a contractor will ensure that you aren't stuck with a shoddy, half-finished job.

Unlike a garage makeover that can happen in the background, the kitchen is an essential artery of the house. Unplanned delays can leave you stuck without a functional space for your everyday cooking needs. Subpar craftsmanship can also reduce the longevity of expensive elements, such as countertops and cabinetry, ultimately affecting the resale value of your home. Having to resort to legal options to settle disputes is a messy and time-consuming affair that is best avoided by adopting due diligence beforehand. To safeguard your investment and your peace of mind, we brought in Mike Smyth, owner of Smyth Design and Remodeling, and Joshua Parrish, owner and general contractor of PRI Construction Co. and Hammer & Handsaw. Ahead, they detail the warning signs to look out for when hiring a contractor for a kitchen remodel.