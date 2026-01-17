Food Trucks Have Turned This Costco Into A Dining Destination
We love a good food court as much as the next person, and though Costco's hot dog deal is the stuff of legends (the new caramel brownie sundae is pretty good, too), we wouldn't necessarily call the wholesaler a dining destination. But there's a Costco in Hawaii that's proving that theory wrong — and it all has to do with its location. The Maui Kahului Costco Warehouse, near Kahului Airport, is located right across from two of the area's most popular food truck parks, which feature a plethora of options that range from fresh poke to Thai street food and smash burgers.
The trucks don't actually have an association with Costco, which has its own competing food court, but they coexist because of Hawaii's popular food truck culture. The store is also known for being a marking point for the parks, which leads to them being referred to as the "Costco food trucks". It's a win-win for both businesses really — people often stop at the food trucks on their way to Costco and vice versa.
The first truck pod is the long-standing Plate Lunch Marketplace, which can be found near the Costco gas station. Plate Lunch Marketplace is home to some of the best food trucks in Maui, like Thai Mee Up, Havens, and Geste Shrimp, and it's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There's live music every week too, and the park hosts a lot of local events and gatherings.
What to get at the food trucks near Maui Kahului Costco
Thai Mee Up is beloved by locals for its noodles, some of the best garlic shrimp on the island can be found at Geste, and if you're a fan of drool-worthy smash burgers, Havens will be right up your alley. You can also grab things like acai bowls, teppanyaki, and tacos at Plate Lunch Marketplace, which is lined with gravel paths, colorful picnic tables, and a large tent.
If you're on the hunt for even more options, there's another pod even closer to the doors of Costco on the corner of Dairy Road and Haleakala Highway. It's a more recent addition to the area and the new home of the OGG Station food truck pod, which had another location on Dairy Road that closed in 2020, reportedly because of some gas tanks on site that needed to be moved.
There are some great eats available here, like freshly-caught shrimp, icy frappés, and crispy curly fries. Kraken Coffee is a particular favorite, as are Da Nani Pirate and Tsunami Burger. You can also find a sushi truck, seafood truck, and a bao bun truck on site. And don't forget the malasadas and Hawaiian shave ice. There's seating here too, as well as porta potties, if needed. Visiting either park is the perfect way to end a Costco shopping trip — just save that rotisserie chicken for another day.