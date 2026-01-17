Food Trucks Have Turned This Costco Into A Dining Destination

We love a good food court as much as the next person, and though Costco's hot dog deal is the stuff of legends (the new caramel brownie sundae is pretty good, too), we wouldn't necessarily call the wholesaler a dining destination. But there's a Costco in Hawaii that's proving that theory wrong — and it all has to do with its location. The Maui Kahului Costco Warehouse, near Kahului Airport, is located right across from two of the area's most popular food truck parks, which feature a plethora of options that range from fresh poke to Thai street food and smash burgers.

The trucks don't actually have an association with Costco, which has its own competing food court, but they coexist because of Hawaii's popular food truck culture. The store is also known for being a marking point for the parks, which leads to them being referred to as the "Costco food trucks". It's a win-win for both businesses really — people often stop at the food trucks on their way to Costco and vice versa.

The first truck pod is the long-standing Plate Lunch Marketplace, which can be found near the Costco gas station. Plate Lunch Marketplace is home to some of the best food trucks in Maui, like Thai Mee Up, Havens, and Geste Shrimp, and it's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There's live music every week too, and the park hosts a lot of local events and gatherings.