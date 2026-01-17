How Much Cash You Can Save By Quitting Paper Towels (And We Promise You'll Still Have A Clean Kitchen)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Quick: You've spilled something in the kitchen; what are you grabbing? For most of us, paper towels are our first instinct. They're quick, easy, and tend to get the job done. But using paper towels is a common kitchen-cleaning habit that can do more harm than good; not just for the environment, but for your wallet, too. Even if paper towels don't seem pricey when you're stocking up at the supermarket, they're a single-use cleaning supply and you're likely utilizing them multiple times a day every day. Depending on the size of your household, you could be going through one roll a week or more. Sure, there are cheap brands at the dollar store and on Amazon — Sparkle, for instance, is just under six bucks for three rolls, coming to less than $2.00 each. Higher-quality brands, though, like Bounty, can get slightly more expensive. Two albeit triple-sized Bounty rolls go for about $9.70 on Amazon.

The number will vary based on what brand you tend to use, if you get regular or double- or triple-sized rolls, and how many people in your home are using paper towels however frequently. But looking at a brand like Sparkle, if you go through a roll a week, that's about $2.00 per week for 52 weeks of the year, amounting to $104. Your total could go up from there if you prefer another kind of paper towel. And triple-digit price totals are significant. Wouldn't it be nice to save that $104?