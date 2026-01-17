Should You Refrigerate Zucchini To Make It Last Longer?

While there's nothing prettier than a big bowl of fresh fruit and veggies, storing them at room temperature won't extend their shelf life. So, if you want to make sure the zucchini you brought home for the store stays fresh for longer, the refrigerator is your best friend. We spoke with Reyna Graves, director of merchandising at Sprouts Farmers Market about the best refrigerated storage methods for zucchinis.

With most vegetables, moisture hastens spoilage, so the key to storing zucchini is to avoid moisture from seeping in. Consequently, says Graves, "we suggest storing whole zucchini unwashed and refrigerated. The best way to prevent excess moisture is by placing the zucchini in a paper bag with holes." Washing dirt off of zucchini is a step you take when you're ready to cook with it. Holes in the paper bag provide air circulation, thus keeping the zucchini as dry as possible. Store zucchini in the vegetable crisper to further prevent excess moisture. Whole zucchinis will maintain peak freshness with this storage method for a week.

If you aren't using a whole zucchini, the storage method changes. "The moment a zucchini is cut, its shelf life is shortened up to three days," says Graves. So, for sliced zucchini, she recommends "placing chopped zucchini in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It's important to place a paper towel alongside the zucchini in the container to absorb excess moisture." Of course, you can also blanch and freeze zucchini for up to 3 months.