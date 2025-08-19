Your Zucchini Will Turn Out Mushy Unless You Follow This One Rule

Preparing your favorite zucchini recipe can be both delicious and nutritious. Whether roasted, grilled, fried, baked, or cooked in another manner, there's a delicious dish to suit just about anyone's tastes. Given that zucchini contains about 95% water, the risk of this fresh vegetable turning to mush during the cooking process is one of the mistakes you need to avoid. Rather than going low and slow with your squash, the best way to maintain an ideal texture for your zucchini is to cook it using high heat.

Getting a good sear on your zucchini will keep its structural integrity instead of allowing it to fall apart like it would in a bath of boiling water. Use simple fats like butter or oil with minimal seasoning to let its natural flavors come through and work quickly to keep the squash from burning or overcooking. You can also use paper towels to blot away excess moisture after chopping, grating, shredding, or slicing your zucchini prior to cooking.

While sauteing and grilling are both preferred high-heat cooking methods for squash, you can also use these methods before baking to firm up your squash's texture so it can stand up to being baked in an oven. For example, in a baked harissa zucchini with whipped feta and couscous recipe, you'll want to pan-fry the zucchini first. Knowing the right texture you want to achieve and maintain will help you prepare any of your favorite zucchini recipes.