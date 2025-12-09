How To Buy And Prep Zucchini For The Perfect Zucchini Bread

For those who grow their own zucchini, the size might be harder to control — but Sepsy has advice for that, too. "If you did grow your own and ended up with a few big boys," she said, "just slice them in half vertically and scoop out the seeds before grating them." She uses a larger grater and leaves the skin on, though you could also purée the zukes in a food processor, as a super easy trick for ultra moist zucchini bread.

"Once grated, typically it is best to drain your zucchini in kitchen towels as it does retain a lot of water," Sepsy advised. If you're adding salt, make sure to do it before the draining, as it will pull out a lot of liquid. You'll also want to consider the moisture provided by any of the extra ingredients you're adding to upgrade the zucchini bread.

While Sepsy acknowledges that "most zucchini bread recipes will require you to drain the zucchini before adding it," she also says it's not a must. "The zucchini bread recipe from my upcoming cookbook 'The Scone Queen Bakes' doesn't require draining to make it easier," she said, "but I accounted for some of that liquid when creating the wet ingredient ratios in the recipe." So, as long as you're mindful of the moisture, the draining route is totally up to you.