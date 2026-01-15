7 Milk Recalls That Rocked The US

Milk has long had the badge of versatility. The liquid gold is poured into breakfast cereal bowls, lunch trays, and infant bottles worldwide, but from time to time, the veneer breaks. Within the past few decades alone, there have been major milk and dairy product recalls in the United States numbering in the millions of cartons, much of it associated with the risk of contamination, improper pasteurization, unhygienic milk plants, or exposure to harmful bacteria. Although the modern food chain has never been as controlled or sophisticated as it is today, the fact remains that the larger the industry, the larger the number of people affected if anything goes awry.

These days, it seems like there are more product recalls than ever before, and people seem to be noticing them more. The reason is not entirely perception, though. Better systems of surveillance and testing are definitely a reason why there seem to be more recalls than usual. Each recall is a reminder that "safe" food is never guaranteed and has to be protected from vulnerability.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the country was engulfed by the grim "Swill Milk" scandal, where milk from infected distilleries was mixed with other substances to create a concoction for consumption by families, poisoning and killing thousands of children. The outrage over the mass casualty poisoning contributed to an increase in the enforcement of pasteurization across the country. Today's recalls prove the relevance of that history to modern practices and standards.