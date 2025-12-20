Our Favorite Organic Milk Brand Is Pricey, But Worth The Splurge

Sometimes people swear you can't tell the difference between regular and organic products, but when it comes to milk, it really is like night and day. There are so many types of milks on offer these days, with supermarket shelves propping up everything from fortified to plant-based milk options. But if you want a natural, high-quality dairy milk, then we have a recommendation for you: Stonyfield Organic Whole Milk.

One of our expert testers tried out nine organic milk brands and ranked them from worst to best, and Stonyfield was a clear winner for numerous reasons. The first was the mouthfeel. This whole milk was incredibly creamy and rich, with a full body and smooth pour. It also tasted great, and our tester particularly appreciated the fact that the milk didn't mask any other flavors it was paired with, like cereal or cookies.

The only downside is that Stonyfield Organic is a tad more expensive than some of the other options we tried, with a half gallon costing around $5.29 at Target with exact price depending on location. In comparison, the Good & Gather Organic Whole Milk from Target is about $4.29 per half gallon. But we think Stonyfield is worth the extra change. It just led the way on all fronts compared to the rest, making it our tester's new go-to milk at the store.