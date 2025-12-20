Our Favorite Organic Milk Brand Is Pricey, But Worth The Splurge
Sometimes people swear you can't tell the difference between regular and organic products, but when it comes to milk, it really is like night and day. There are so many types of milks on offer these days, with supermarket shelves propping up everything from fortified to plant-based milk options. But if you want a natural, high-quality dairy milk, then we have a recommendation for you: Stonyfield Organic Whole Milk.
One of our expert testers tried out nine organic milk brands and ranked them from worst to best, and Stonyfield was a clear winner for numerous reasons. The first was the mouthfeel. This whole milk was incredibly creamy and rich, with a full body and smooth pour. It also tasted great, and our tester particularly appreciated the fact that the milk didn't mask any other flavors it was paired with, like cereal or cookies.
The only downside is that Stonyfield Organic is a tad more expensive than some of the other options we tried, with a half gallon costing around $5.29 at Target with exact price depending on location. In comparison, the Good & Gather Organic Whole Milk from Target is about $4.29 per half gallon. But we think Stonyfield is worth the extra change. It just led the way on all fronts compared to the rest, making it our tester's new go-to milk at the store.
Stonyfield Organic milk has been around a long time
Stonyfield Organic has been in the game longer than most, having started in 1983. The business originally operated as a small, organic farming school in New Hampshire before co-founders Samuel Kaymen and Gary Hirshberg entered the market with their dairy-based organic food products. Around 10 years later, Stonyfield became the first dairy processor to pay farmers not to use synthetic growth hormones, and the company continues to operate without artificial hormones, antibiotics, or genetically modified organisms.
The whole milk we sampled is kosher certified and marked with a USDA Grade A Organic label, which customers seem to appreciate. In a review, one person said, "Being able to trust this product with the health of myself and my children is important and worth every penny," while another parent said they felt good about giving their daughter milk that "wasn't altered or questionable." Someone else wrote, "I love this company and the fact that it's organic puts my mind at ease."
People praise the creamy and refreshing taste, with one customer saying, "To me this is by far the most delicious whole milk I have ever tried. It must be the way they treat the cows." According to its website reviews, Stonyfield has even turned some skeptics into organic milk drinkers, and a few people who struggle with dairy said they had no issues with this milk. If you can't find it, our tester also loved Organic Valley.