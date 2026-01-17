Whole Foods' Sockeye Salmon Comes From A Place Most Shoppers Never See

When shopping for quality salmon, it pays to pay attention to labels. Several grocery store chains offer high-quality seafood and aren't afraid to answer questions regarding sourcing and buying practices. Such is the case with Whole Foods, a brand that has made it a point to lead by example when it comes to salmon. The salmon at Whole Foods is either responsibly farmed or sustainably wild-caught from certified fisheries. Red salmon, also known as sockeye salmon, requires particular attention, as the booming industry is located in an area known as Bristol Bay. The fishing of this salmon requires a delicate balance of practice and keen awareness of sustainability. In Bristol Bay, research and regulation intertwine to manage the farming and sourcing of Alaskan sockeye salmon.

Located in the southwestern part of the state, the ecosystem of Bristol Bay has been dubbed the "breadbasket of the wild." The Bristol Bay commercial fishery dates back to the 1880s, and the area has become known as the world's largest commercial wild salmon fishery. Alaska's sockeye salmon industry is responsible for more than half of the global supply. We're talking over 51 million sockeye salmon in a year. Whole Foods has embraced the region as a special commitment and has collaborated with organizations to protect the area to ensure practices that encourage sustainable fishing.