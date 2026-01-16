Add This Spicy Cheese To Your Eggs To Make Them Way More Interesting

A breakfast staple the world over, there are so many different ways to cook eggs and even more choices of additional ingredients to enhance your meal. While many think there's little better than a classic cheddar for its melty and traditional taste, you can pair just about any type of cheese with your eggs as you wish. Turn up the heat and get your morning off to a spicy start by adding pepper Jack cheese to your eggs. This will provide a fiery flavor and a true boost to both the taste and texture.

Whether you add this ingredient to scrambled eggs for a spicy kick, include it in an omelet, or even use it to elevate your devilled eggs, pepper Jack cheese is an excellent option. The generally creamy and melty texture of Monterey Jack cheese, combined with the pepper flakes in a pepper Jack style, lends itself to seamlessly combining with eggs for a real taste sensation. Shred some from right off the block for optimal meltiness, or use a store-bought bagged version of the shreds for added convenience. Slices of the cheese are even easier to fold into an omelet.

For the spice-lovers, it's worth noting that the peppers in pepper Jack cheese typically include jalapeños, bell peppers, and sometimes serrano peppers, as well as an addition of dried cayenne pepper to bring the heat. Depending on the variety of pepper Jack cheese you purchase, some could range from milder styles or even include hotter peppers.