Add This Spicy Cheese To Your Eggs To Make Them Way More Interesting
A breakfast staple the world over, there are so many different ways to cook eggs and even more choices of additional ingredients to enhance your meal. While many think there's little better than a classic cheddar for its melty and traditional taste, you can pair just about any type of cheese with your eggs as you wish. Turn up the heat and get your morning off to a spicy start by adding pepper Jack cheese to your eggs. This will provide a fiery flavor and a true boost to both the taste and texture.
Whether you add this ingredient to scrambled eggs for a spicy kick, include it in an omelet, or even use it to elevate your devilled eggs, pepper Jack cheese is an excellent option. The generally creamy and melty texture of Monterey Jack cheese, combined with the pepper flakes in a pepper Jack style, lends itself to seamlessly combining with eggs for a real taste sensation. Shred some from right off the block for optimal meltiness, or use a store-bought bagged version of the shreds for added convenience. Slices of the cheese are even easier to fold into an omelet.
For the spice-lovers, it's worth noting that the peppers in pepper Jack cheese typically include jalapeños, bell peppers, and sometimes serrano peppers, as well as an addition of dried cayenne pepper to bring the heat. Depending on the variety of pepper Jack cheese you purchase, some could range from milder styles or even include hotter peppers.
Creative ways to mix up pepper Jack cheese and eggs
Scrambles and omelets are a great start, but there are a few other dishes to consider if you've got the time. A quiche or frittata is a great way to dress up your eggs with other favorite flavors and ingredients for a more well-rounded meal. Think of how delicious a Southwestern-style bake with your favorite vegetables and eggs would be with a layer of melted pepper Jack cheese on top to finish it off.
Similarly, a slice or two of pepper Jack cheese would be the perfect accompaniment to the ultimate breakfast sandwich. Mix up scrambled eggs, crispy strips of bacon, griddled sausage patties, or slices of ham on your favorite baguette or brioche bread, all topped off with a spicy and creamy portion of pepper Jack cheese. It's also an excellent ingredient to include in a warm breakfast casserole.
If you're a fan of breakfast burritos, you could also try a twist on the usual with a scrumptious breakfast quesadilla featuring a hefty portion of shredded and melted pepper Jack cheese. Take this a step further by using waffles as the base for breakfast nachos and covering them with eggs prepared your favorite way, pickled jalapeños, and plenty of pepper Jack cheese. Don't forget a dash of hot sauce for even more lovely heat. Getting creative with pepper Jack cheese and eggs will take your breakfast to tasty new heights.