10 Essential Tips For Grilling During Winter

When the weather is nice and warm out, you'll probably find that your grill doesn't take that long to heat up. However, when the temperature is colder during the winter months, your grill is likely to take a lot longer than normal to come up to the proper temperature. In the summer, a gas grill might take around 10 to 15 minutes to get as hot as you need it to be, while a charcoal grill will heat up in 20 to 30 minutes. Depending how cold it is in the winter, though, those times are likely to be extended.

Why is there such a time difference when it comes to preheating in the winter versus the summer? According to Chef Josef Thorsen of Katsubo, "The colder it is outside, the colder your grill." Therefore, you're going to want to plan ahead and be patient while the grill comes to temperatures. "Give it some more time to heat up, and expect to use more fuel. Propane grills will also not burn as hot as they would when it is hot out. The gas output will decrease noticeably in the cold." Make sure you dress warmly while you wait for the grill to heat up so you're not freezing in the cold temps.