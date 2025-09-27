You're Probably Using The Wrong Charcoal For Your Grill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everybody feels nervous the first time they handle a charcoal grill. Compared to gas grilling, there's so much more to learn and many common mistakes to watch out for. But beyond the obvious, like learning proper cooking techniques and timing, you also need to match the right type of charcoal to your grill. Pick wrong, and no matter how flawlessly you execute everything else, your food will almost always taste ashy.

The basics first: charcoal comes in two main varieties — briquettes and lump charcoal. Briquettes are those uniform black squares you've seen countless times in the barbecue aisle, with Kingsford Original Charcoal Briquettes being the most recognizable brand. These pellets are made from compressed "wood byproducts" like sawdust and wood chips, held together with a binding agent. They're cheap and easy to use, plus they burn longer and more consistently than the other type — lump charcoal — which is basically carbonized natural hardwood. Lump charcoal is typically pricier, but it burns hotter with less ash, imparting no chemical flavor to your food, and depending on the wood type, can even add subtle smokiness.

As you can see, the two types have very different characteristics, so it came as no surprise that some grill designs take one type of fuel better than the other.