15 Essential Words And Phrases To Know At Filipino Restaurants

In the Philippines, kamayan comes from the word kamay, meaning "hand." Taken literally, it refers not to any type of dish or one particular food, but to a method of eating: straight from hand to mouth. Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen in East Brunswick, New Jersey explains, "Kamayan refers to eating with your hands, usually together, from shared dishes. It is about connection and community."

As it's used on a Filipino restaurant menu, however, kamayan often means something closer to "family-style." Traditionally, generous portions of a dish are heaped onto a communal banana leaf, then placed in the middle of the table to be shared by all.

A related term is "boodle fight," a type of shared meal that derives from the Filipino military. A boodle fight meal is laid down in the center of the table, and everyone reaches to grab their portion freely — no cutlery or dishes required. "It sounds intense, but it is not dangerous," Gentile says, "It is louder, more playful, and built around abundance and fun." Some Filipino restaurants offer a kamayan special as a sort of prix fixe menu option, or use it to denote a category of dishes that are meant to be shared.