Is There A Difference Between Pork Liempo And Pork Belly?

You've probably been introduced to some unique Filipino cooking ingredients and new flavors if you've ventured into the world of the country's cuisine, either as a home chef or avid diner. But there's one taste that's going to be quite familiar to you, and that's pork liempo. Biting into this fatty, juicy meat, whether it's fried, grilled, or stuffed, you're likely to draw an immediate comparison with pork belly. So, is pork liempo just pork belly by another name? Well mainly yes, but sometimes no.

Pork liempo comes from the belly of the pig and is a cut that is particularly popular in Filipino cooking. In English, pork belly also can refer to a particular cut, or the whole underside of the pig, so depending on your intention, the Filipino and English term might mean exactly the same thing. To make things more confusing, both pork liempo and pork belly can be used as a shorthand for dishes made from the belly section of the pig, like this confit pork belly. Whatever you decide to call it, this part of the pig has plenty of delicious applications.