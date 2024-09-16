For Extra Decadent Pork Belly, Give It A Confit-Style Upgrade

Oh, the ways to cook pork belly, the beloved protein known around the world. From siu yuk (Cantonese roast pork belly) to Thit Kho (Vietnamese-style salty pork), pork belly has deep roots in Asian cuisine, and has been a delectable food item for centuries (since humans have been farming pigs). Cure it and smoke it, and you know what happens. Bacon as we know it happens. There's no wrong recipe to choose when learning to perfect pork belly preparations at home, but for a pork belly experience like no other, try a pork belly confit.

It's an extravagant but easy way to serve it, according to Rich Parente, Chef and Owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York. "You can also go all-out and cook pork belly confit," Parente, who also runs Clock Tower Farm with wife Cassie, says, "Which is a similar process to braising but swaps the stock for rendered fat."

Instead of searing and slow cooking the pork belly in liquid, the confit process involves brining the pork belly in liquid and then cooking it low and slow while it's surrounded in fat. The last step is to brown the skin before serving. It's really the best of both worlds: Crispy fried pork on the outside and the most tender, juiciest pork on the inside.