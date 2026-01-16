Logan's Roadhouse's Prime Rib Is So Huge, It Might Outweigh Your Appetite
Prime rib can take investment to perfect. The necessary cook time isn't always feasible, especially during busy months. Thankfully, instead of having to wait for seasoned meat to rest, broil, sizzle in oil, then return for a final broil before letting the meat rest, we can roll up to Logan's Roadhouse. At Logan's Roadhouse, generous platings of prime rib are intentionally hearty, sides are filling, and butter rolls are unlimited. "Logan's has a delicious Prime Rib, beautifully plated and fresh," gushed a customer on TripAdvisor. "With piping hot sides, freshly buttered rolls from the oven and great service this was made for a great afternoon."
Logan's Restaurant has blatantly advertised that this prime rib is not the kind of tiny portion that might be served at a fancy steakhouse. Generally, a typical adult serving weighs anywhere from 8 to 12 ounces. Hungry appetites can sometimes handle 12 ounces or more. Logan's seasonal prime rib tests customers' appetites with 13 ounces. Cooks have detailed a preparation process that includes coating meat with beef baste and seasoning, and meticulous, temperature-controlled cooking. The USDA meat is seasoned with Logan's signature rub before it is slow-roasted for 6 hours. Slices are hand-carved to order, and customers choose two sides to build their special meal. "The prime rib was delicious," raved a customer on Trip Advisor. And it isn't only the meat. When prime rib is presented with buttery rolls and potatoes, this meal can pose a significant challenge to finish.
Plan your order accordingly
A guest's preference for doneness can also impact how much an eater can put back. Those who order medium or medium-well pieces may eat more than diners who prefer prime rib rare. "Logan's always cooks a steak or prime rib the way you request," commented a customer on GrubHub. "It is tender and melt-in-your-mouth good!" The limited weekend offer is on menus Friday through Sunday, while supplies last, and only at select locations.
In addition to what has been described as mouth-watering prime rib, known for its tenderness, Logan's rolls have attracted attention from visitors. "It was an outstanding dinner. Prime Rib was delicious with a side of sweet potato (with butter and cinnamon) and a salad. The rolls were fresh and hot," wrote a happy fan on Facebook. "Never had a bad experience at Logan's," added another.
The prime rib experience at Logan's could depend on location, however, as some customers have unfavorably described the taste and texture of their order, uncooked sides, and the kind of visit that shouldn't be repeated. One customer was disappointed to have received a prime rib that weighed less than anticipated. "It's definitely not as good as it used to be. It's OK," commented a visitor on Facebook. Others have noted that while food has gone downhill, the rolls have remained consistent. For those who would rather attempt to perfect prime rib at home, Logan's cooks suggest using a meat thermometer to check for the preferred level of doneness.