Logan's Roadhouse's Prime Rib Is So Huge, It Might Outweigh Your Appetite

A guest's preference for doneness can also impact how much an eater can put back. Those who order medium or medium-well pieces may eat more than diners who prefer prime rib rare. "Logan's always cooks a steak or prime rib the way you request," commented a customer on GrubHub. "It is tender and melt-in-your-mouth good!" The limited weekend offer is on menus Friday through Sunday, while supplies last, and only at select locations.

In addition to what has been described as mouth-watering prime rib, known for its tenderness, Logan's rolls have attracted attention from visitors. "It was an outstanding dinner. Prime Rib was delicious with a side of sweet potato (with butter and cinnamon) and a salad. The rolls were fresh and hot," wrote a happy fan on Facebook. "Never had a bad experience at Logan's," added another.

The prime rib experience at Logan's could depend on location, however, as some customers have unfavorably described the taste and texture of their order, uncooked sides, and the kind of visit that shouldn't be repeated. One customer was disappointed to have received a prime rib that weighed less than anticipated. "It's definitely not as good as it used to be. It's OK," commented a visitor on Facebook. Others have noted that while food has gone downhill, the rolls have remained consistent. For those who would rather attempt to perfect prime rib at home, Logan's cooks suggest using a meat thermometer to check for the preferred level of doneness.