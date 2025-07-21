The Best Kind Of Oil To Use For Pan-Seared Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A golden-brown sear on a sizzling steak looks as good as it tastes, and you will need to heat your trusty pan to about 400-450 degrees Fahrenheit to form a savory crust. But if you combine the wrong cooking oil with this high heat, things can go south, turning a perfect sear into an irreversibly charred meat puck. The culprit is usually a low smoke point oil, which imparts a burnt, bitter flavor when overheated. The solution? Use a high-smoke-point oil of your choice.

Here's why high-smoke-point oils withstand heat so well: They're industrially refined to eliminate unstable compounds, producing a neutrally flavored oil that won't interfere with the steak's taste or significantly add char to a sear. Every oil has a temperature limit, and when it's surpassed, the oil oxidizes and breaks down. Sometimes it is good to rearrange a food's chemical components, like aging cheese or caramelizing onions. In this case, it could make your oil go rancid and create unwanted carcinogenic byproducts, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, orPAHs.

Other factors besides heat affect an oil's ability to handle pan-searing. Saturated fats have densely packed molecules and lack double bonds, which, in plain English, means they are stacked like a brick wall and can handle the highest heats. Monounsaturated oils are also relatively stable, but their double bond structure slightly weakens their defenses. Polyunsaturated fats have many weak bonds and cannot survive a hot skillet, so stick to using those in your dressings or for low-heat applications.