9 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Chicken Enchiladas

There are few dishes more comforting — or more delicious — than enchiladas. Even though they can be filled with a variety of different ingredients, we like using chicken for them. Chicken is, first of all, one of the more affordable types of meat you can use, but it also has a rather neutral flavor profile that really allows the seasonings, sauce, and other fillings to shine. Chicken enchiladas make for a super versatile meal that your whole family is likely to love.

But if you're a newbie to making chicken enchiladas, you might be making some mistakes in the cooking process. No worries — we've consulted with chefs and recipe developers, including Megan Keno, creator of the blog Homemade Home and author of "Cast Iron Gourmet"; Christina Musgrave, recipe developer and founder of Tasting with Tina; and chef Anthony Lamas of Seviche in Louisville, KY, to take a closer look at some of the most common mistakes that home cooks make with chicken enchiladas. You may just find that you've made a few of them yourself. Avoiding them in the future will surely result in even tastier chicken enchiladas.