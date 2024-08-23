If Your Enchiladas Turn Out Soggy, You're Likely Missing This Saucy Step

If you are a fan of Mexican cuisine, you surely love enchiladas. And why not? They are hearty, comforting, highly customizable, and inexpensive. Making them at home is not rocket science, but there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind to avoid ending up with a soggy mess. The most important step for enchiladas that keep their shape instead of falling apart is to fry the tortillas first, then dip each one briefly in the sauce before filling.

The reason you want to fry the tortillas is twofold. It makes them pliable so you can fold or roll them without breaking, and it creates an oil barrier that prevents them from absorbing too much moisture. I use the same pan in which I fried the tortillas to heat up the sauce. Using tongs, dip each tortilla in your choice of sauce so it coats evenly; this will only take a couple of seconds since you don't want the tortillas to disintegrate in the sauce. Fill them and either roll or fold them and plate them right away, topping them with a spoonful of sauce, grated cheese, and sour cream, if you like. If you plan on baking them, place them in the baking dish, then top them with some sauce and melty cheese. Since the tortillas have been sauced (enchilada literally means "tortilla in chile sauce") you don't need sauce on the bottom and only a little on top, which will avoid the dreaded soggy mess.