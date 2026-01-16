The North End Dine Around Delivers A Full Boston Experience Course By Tasty Course

Boston is well known for its rich history, successful sports teams, and world-class universities — but what people sometimes forget about is the amazing food found across the city. One of the best neighborhoods for exploring that is the North End, where you'll find an endless selection of restaurants serving overstuffed cannolis, handmade pasta dishes, fresh seafood, and more. It's almost overwhelming, but there is a guided tour you can take called The North End Dine Around.

The North End Dine Around is operated by Boston Foodie Tours, an award-winning local company founded by Boston native Audrey Giannattasio. The restaurant tour takes participants on a "dine around" experience through Boston's North End — also known as its Little Italy, a charming and historic neighborhood home to some of the most traditional Italian food in the country, including the city's oldest pizzeria.

There are several ways to embark on the North End Dine Around, but most options contain three different stops, and you can completely tailor it to your needs. First of all, participants have the choice of sticking strictly to restaurants or including a stop at Boston Public Market or some specialty stores. You can even add on a ticket for the Old Town Trolley on a hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour in between restaurants.