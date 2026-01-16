The North End Dine Around Delivers A Full Boston Experience Course By Tasty Course
Boston is well known for its rich history, successful sports teams, and world-class universities — but what people sometimes forget about is the amazing food found across the city. One of the best neighborhoods for exploring that is the North End, where you'll find an endless selection of restaurants serving overstuffed cannolis, handmade pasta dishes, fresh seafood, and more. It's almost overwhelming, but there is a guided tour you can take called The North End Dine Around.
The North End Dine Around is operated by Boston Foodie Tours, an award-winning local company founded by Boston native Audrey Giannattasio. The restaurant tour takes participants on a "dine around" experience through Boston's North End — also known as its Little Italy, a charming and historic neighborhood home to some of the most traditional Italian food in the country, including the city's oldest pizzeria.
There are several ways to embark on the North End Dine Around, but most options contain three different stops, and you can completely tailor it to your needs. First of all, participants have the choice of sticking strictly to restaurants or including a stop at Boston Public Market or some specialty stores. You can even add on a ticket for the Old Town Trolley on a hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour in between restaurants.
The North End Dine Around can cater for large groups
No matter which one of the tours you opt for on the North End Dine Around, Audrey Giannattasio promises the full Boston experience: Think creamy New England clam chowder, family-style pasta feasts, and frothy cappuccinos in historic surroundings, all without the stress of landing the city's hard-to-get reservations. There might even be a cannoli for the road, if you're lucky. Those who start the tour later in the day get to enjoy a range of appetizers and drinks around indoor fire pits at an award-winning restaurant, and if the group is larger than 50 people, there will be a wine cellar waiting.
Customers have hailed the tour, praising Giannattasio's knowledge, friendliness, and map of hidden gems. In a review on TripAdvisor, one person wrote "We have been on many food tours throughout the country and this was the BEST one – a completely unexpected surprise." Another said, "We left completely stuffed and happy. Definitely do this tour at the beginning of your trip to take advantage of the local places and hidden gems you'll want to return to!" The tour lasts about three hours and costs around $125 per person, depending on menu selections – and like most things in New England, the start time is completely flexible.