A Luxurious Hot Chocolate Topping Is This Hidden Gem In The Back Of Your Pantry

The temperature drops below zero, and suddenly, all you want is a mug of hot chocolate. There's no room for winter blues when that bittersweet warmth is melting away on the taste buds, decadent yet soothing at the same time. Just when you think it can't get any better, marshmallow fluff comes along and puts a luxurious spin on this familiar comfort drink, reimagining it entirely. In fact, marshmallow fluff might just be one of the hot cocoa toppings that put marshmallow to shame.

Also known as marshmallow crème, this confectionery spread inherits some of the traditional marshmallow's best flavor qualities. Its light, vanilla-y sweetness paves the way for the chocolate's stronger, sharper-edged flavors to strike a memorable first impression. As the two unfold into one another, each sip is gentler and more well-rounded than the last, and yet still gratifying in a way that will remind you of a restaurant-worthy dessert.

Matching those flavors is the creamy, airy texture that makes the topping almost cloud-like as it floats atop your hot chocolate. Picture whipped cream's fluffy texture, only much thicker in consistency, accompanied by the marshmallow's sticky, stretchy nature. Stirred together, the fluff mingles with the hot chocolate's own smoothness, creating utter melt-in-your-mouth satisfaction.