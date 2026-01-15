I Finally Found A Dark Roast That's Bold, Smooth, And $-Friendly From Aldi

Aldi offers a range of coffees that you can stock your kitchen with without having to worry about exceeding your weekly grocery budget. For lovers of dark roast coffees like myself, Aldi offers a product that is bolder and less acidic than many lighter-roasted coffee beans. The Midnight Blend dark roast was placed near the top of our ranked Aldi's coffee for good reason: The aroma teases a hint of sweetness, and the taste is earthy, rich, and deep.

I'm a fan of dipping buttery croissants into coffee, and this brew is perfect for it. Think of toasted almonds, just a touch of brown sugar, a whisper of tobacco, and a blink of dark cocoa. It's the ideal companion for your favorite creamers, and for those who appreciate their coffee served black, this roast is one to look forward to as you work to get yourself out of the door in the morning. I'm not alone in my love for this coffee. "Big fan of the midnight blend. We're a dark roast household," wrote an Aldi shopper on Reddit. "Midnight is excellent," added another.