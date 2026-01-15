I Finally Found A Dark Roast That's Bold, Smooth, And $-Friendly From Aldi
Aldi offers a range of coffees that you can stock your kitchen with without having to worry about exceeding your weekly grocery budget. For lovers of dark roast coffees like myself, Aldi offers a product that is bolder and less acidic than many lighter-roasted coffee beans. The Midnight Blend dark roast was placed near the top of our ranked Aldi's coffee for good reason: The aroma teases a hint of sweetness, and the taste is earthy, rich, and deep.
I'm a fan of dipping buttery croissants into coffee, and this brew is perfect for it. Think of toasted almonds, just a touch of brown sugar, a whisper of tobacco, and a blink of dark cocoa. It's the ideal companion for your favorite creamers, and for those who appreciate their coffee served black, this roast is one to look forward to as you work to get yourself out of the door in the morning. I'm not alone in my love for this coffee. "Big fan of the midnight blend. We're a dark roast household," wrote an Aldi shopper on Reddit. "Midnight is excellent," added another.
This coffee will reduce visits to the coffee shop
The Barissimo brand is unique to Aldi, and all of the coffee beans are 100% Arabica. Depending on how you brew your coffee, you can find both coffee pods and pre-ground Midnight Blend available in Aldi's aisles. A 12-pack of the Midnight Blend dark roast coffee pods is sold for just over $5, or ground 12-ounce packages of beans are priced for less than $8. Midnight Blend is also Fair Trade Certified, so you can feel good about your purchase.
For coffee drinkers who find dark roasts to be a bit bitter for their choosing, one of Aldi's cold foam canisters can add creamy aesthetic and delicious sweetness to cups. My friends prefer to add flavored creamer like French vanilla or hazelnut to their mugs. If you do decide that this coffee isn't for you, you can use the product for baking projects. Cooled coffee can enhance yeasted bread like dark rye and pumpernickel, or sneak the stuff into chocolate, spice cake, and muffin recipes. During warmer months, you can use the coffee for your next homemade gelato attempt. This is a buy that won't go to waste.