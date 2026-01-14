The Worst Bakery Chain In America, According To Customers
For fast service and cheap products, bakery chains are a godsend for breakfasts on the go and mid-afternoon coffee and pastries. But not all bakery chains are worth frequenting. And customers across the internet have spoken out about Dunkin' Donuts being the worst bakery chain in America. There may be one in every city and town, and the wide selection of donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and pastries might appear tempting from behind the display case. But, customers couldn't be more adamant about the terrible taste and quality of Dunkin's food.
One Reddit user said, "[Its] coffee tastes like cigarettes and [its] donuts taste like stale bread with sugar." While Dunkin' was once a fan favorite for its hot black coffee, many customers on Reddit bemoaned most of Dunkin's hot coffee drinks for being even more sugary than the donuts. Multiple complaints about the donuts and baked goods revolved around a stale taste and dried-out or hard texture. One scathing review on reviews.io said, "I received a cinnamon raisin bagel today and could not even bite into it. It was stale and extra extra hard."
A former Dunkin's employee said most products were delivered frozen and stored in the freezer, including donuts, all bread products, meat, and even frozen egg discs. So all the bakery items are microwaved to order. And microwaving frozen bread can do a lot of damage to taste and texture, as noted in the reviews.
More complaints and better options
In addition to terrible food and drink, our sister publication, The Takeout, found that customers complained about Dunkin' Donuts' subpar customer service. Where chains like Starbucks are known for their friendly customer service and cheery staff, Dunkin' Donuts employees have been known to be unresponsive. Reviews on reviews.io stated, "I Facebooked my issue, emailed and called got hung up on and no response!!!" Another customer said that they were mocked by the employees. "I suggested she was being rude," said the customer, "so her manager yelled, 'ok, everybody get [your] donuts and get out.'"
Despite the hard-to-beat prices that a massive chain like Dunkin' has to its advantage, the food and drink taste as cheap as the prices. So, you're better off looking for a local bakery in your neighborhood if you want quality. Check out our list of the best bakeries in the South if you're below the Mason-Dixon line. If you're visiting the Mile High City, we consulted a local to help you find the best bakeries in Denver. If Dunkin' is your only option in the morning, a former employee on Reddit wrote, "Honestly, the 'freshest' thing on the menu is like the hash brown coins because they're just like you'd buy for home — frozen in a bag and get cooked to order." So, the loaded hashbrowns would be a good food item to get at Dunkin' that isn't the overly sugary, stale donuts or hard bagels.
