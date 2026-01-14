The Worst Bakery Chain In America, According To Customers

For fast service and cheap products, bakery chains are a godsend for breakfasts on the go and mid-afternoon coffee and pastries. But not all bakery chains are worth frequenting. And customers across the internet have spoken out about Dunkin' Donuts being the worst bakery chain in America. There may be one in every city and town, and the wide selection of donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and pastries might appear tempting from behind the display case. But, customers couldn't be more adamant about the terrible taste and quality of Dunkin's food.

One Reddit user said, "[Its] coffee tastes like cigarettes and [its] donuts taste like stale bread with sugar." While Dunkin' was once a fan favorite for its hot black coffee, many customers on Reddit bemoaned most of Dunkin's hot coffee drinks for being even more sugary than the donuts. Multiple complaints about the donuts and baked goods revolved around a stale taste and dried-out or hard texture. One scathing review on reviews.io said, "I received a cinnamon raisin bagel today and could not even bite into it. It was stale and extra extra hard."

A former Dunkin's employee said most products were delivered frozen and stored in the freezer, including donuts, all bread products, meat, and even frozen egg discs. So all the bakery items are microwaved to order. And microwaving frozen bread can do a lot of damage to taste and texture, as noted in the reviews.