Step Up The Umami In Your Ramen With This Unexpected Sauce

Ramen, as well as instant ramen, holds a universal appeal, which is thanks to its ability to be both familiar and versatile. Some of the best ramen noodle recipes are the ones you know by heart, while others you come up with on the spur of the moment with whatever's in the kitchen. Unconventional as it may sound, even marinara sauce can be used to put together a bowl of ramen, and a good one at that.

Without a doubt, ramen is one of the most unexpected ways to use a jar of marinara sauce. Who would've thought that the staple in countless Italian dishes would be just as good in this Japanese classic? Here, it fulfills its usual role of bringing less flavorful ingredients, like noodles, to life with its intense umami taste. Instead of a savory tone like soy sauce or miso, marinara sauce's umami hinges on the tomato's acidic tang and a garlicky brightness. Where lightness and depth typically reside, this sauce sharpens them up with its own layered complexity.

Before you get to the flavors, however, it's the vibrant red sauce that will strike a memorable first impression. The marinara clings to every strand of noodle, thickening the liquid broth into a rich viscosity. Working in tandem with the powerful umami, it gives your ramen a hearty quality that far surpasses what you get with a normal broth or seasoning packet.