This Recognizable Freezer Aisle Brand Is Closing Its Final Drive-Thru Location

In a January 8, 2026, post on its Instagram page, Amy's Drive Thru announced that it would be closing its Rohnert Park, California, restaurant on March 8, 2026, after 10 years in business. Amy's is owned by Amy's Kitchen, an organic, vegetarian grocery brand you probably recognize from its range of frozen meals and soups. Its Rohnert Park location was the last of four California drive-through restaurants operated by the brand. As of now, its San Francisco Airport café, located in the Harvey Milk Terminal, will remain open.

The Bay Area restaurant was considered a pioneer in vegetarian fast food, offering veggie, vegan, gluten-free dishes made from organic, non-GMO ingredients. It was beloved for its unique take on veggie burgers and chicken tenders, along with vegan grain bowls and soups. The first drive-thru was opened in July of 2015 after Amy's spent two years perfecting its veggie burger recipe.

The news comes just over a year after Amy's Kitchen underwent massive layoffs at its Santa Rosa manufacturing facilities, and four years after it closed its San Jose factory. In a statement made to The Press Democrat, the president of Amy's Kitchen, Paul Schiefer, said the closure is the result of "a challenging period for restaurants nationwide." The restaurant will continue to honor its loyalty rewards program discounts until January 31, 2026, and will offer online ordering via its website.