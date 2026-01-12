The Canned Pantry Staple That Serves As A Ketchup Substitute For Fries
You've finally perfected a batch of crispy French fries. Much to your dismay, the contents of your ketchup bottle are running thin, and your pretty plate is calling for generous drizzles of your favorite condiment. Instead of adding water or another ingredient to the bottle to stretch what is left, consider making your own ketchup from scratch. Fortunately, there's a canned ingredient that can help.
Though homemade ketchup may not taste exactly like your favorite store-bought variety, you can put together a quality substitute with tomato paste. The best part of this thrifty hack is that you can adjust the flavor with assorted spices like smoked paprika and garden herbs like rosemary. Making ketchup at home means you can adjust the texture to your preference. While you can place all ingredients into a pot and cook them together to the desired thickness, you can also quickly mix the ingredients in a dish to form a smooth paste and plate quickly without having to turn on the stovetop.
A substitute that can rival the real thing
Add a touch of hot sauce for some kick, use white distilled or apple cider vinegar for a slight bite, and include a sweetener of your choosing — brown sugar, agave, or maple syrup — to round out the combination of ingredients, and you'll have a ketchup swap that will absolutely do your fries justice. Garlic and onion powders, celery salt, and dried chives or basil can pack more levels of flavor into your homemade creations and may inspire you to start doctoring up other pre-made condiments you purchase from the store.
For those who crave extra spice, add a quick dusting of cayenne pepper into the homemade ketchup or reach for warming spices like cinnamon or allspice to stir into the mix. As with any ingredient inclusion, adjust ratios of ingredients slowly and proportionally and taste as you go. Once perfected, your homemade ketchup can last up to one month when kept in an airtight container in the fridge. Your delicious impromptu attempts at making ketchup may cause you to rethink your next shopping list.