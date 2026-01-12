The Canned Pantry Staple That Serves As A Ketchup Substitute For Fries

You've finally perfected a batch of crispy French fries. Much to your dismay, the contents of your ketchup bottle are running thin, and your pretty plate is calling for generous drizzles of your favorite condiment. Instead of adding water or another ingredient to the bottle to stretch what is left, consider making your own ketchup from scratch. Fortunately, there's a canned ingredient that can help.

Though homemade ketchup may not taste exactly like your favorite store-bought variety, you can put together a quality substitute with tomato paste. The best part of this thrifty hack is that you can adjust the flavor with assorted spices like smoked paprika and garden herbs like rosemary. Making ketchup at home means you can adjust the texture to your preference. While you can place all ingredients into a pot and cook them together to the desired thickness, you can also quickly mix the ingredients in a dish to form a smooth paste and plate quickly without having to turn on the stovetop.