All You Need Is Vinegar To Liven Up Basic Chicken Wing Sauce
For something that used to be thrown out by restaurants because they're considered "waste", chicken wings' rise to becoming tailgate party and game day dinner staples is nothing short of spectacular. But there's more to the wings than just popping them in the oven for half an hour. As any wing connoisseur will tell you, half the deliciousness is in the chicken wing sauce — and if yours is feeling a bit too repetitive or basic, a dash of one kitchen staple is all you need to liven up its flavor: vinegar.
Vinegar is the secret weapon in any memorable wing sauce. Its bright acidity cuts straight through all that richness — the butter, the oil, the fatty meat itself — without letting any of it sit heavy on your tongue. The vinegar also wakes up your palate before the heat arrives and, thanks to its tang, stops the sauce from being too one-dimensional or cloyingly sweet and becomes genuinely interesting to eat.
Plus, there's more to the beauty of vinegar than its utility or flavor: thanks to its sheer variety, you can finetune the flavor just by picking the right vinegar for the job. White vinegar can be your go-to for a straightforward, no-nonsense hot sauce. On the other hand, apple cider vinegar's slight sweetness can work magic in a bourbon-based glaze and barbecue sauce. Or, if you're making a herbed sauce like ají verde, white wine vinegar does that beautifully. Whatever you end up choosing, the first time you try it, start conservatively: a teaspoon per cup of sauce. Taste, then adjust until the tang and the heat coalesce just right.
Vinegar can jazz up store-bought wing sauces, too
Vinegar shows up in every great wing sauce you've ever had — classic Buffalo, Frank's RedHot, Crystal, you name it. Want to branch out? Tasting Table's sweet and spicy apple cider chicken wings prove how apple cider vinegar can ground more modern glazes, while our crispy baked chicken wings show what it does for barbecue sauces. Even baked hot honey bourbon barbecue chicken wings lean on red wine vinegar to cut through the sweetness.
The good news, if you're short on time, is that you can doctor up store-bought wings and have this trick still work. Start with a solid bottle (check our list of best store-bought wing sauces if you need help picking). Just before serving, stir in a teaspoon of vinegar — you may also consider a pinch of garlic powder and a splash of Worcestershire sauce for depth. That quick fix restores the brightness lost during processing and adds real dimension. Taste and adjust as needed.