Why Altoona-Style Pizza Might Upset Purists

Pizza may be as close as it gets to a universally-adored food. Kids love it, adults love it, people all over the world love it. But it is also a matter of extensive debate and deeply-held opinions. If you talk to people from New York, Chicago, Detroit, Connecticut, or any of the other handful of places in the U.S. with their own style of pizza, they are likely to express that their hometown technique is the best. Some, on the other hand, may prefer to look back to the origin of the dish, Neapolitan-style pizza, as the ideal experience. Few, however, are likely to pick Altoona-style pizza as their favorite.

While this style of pizza separates itself from the pack in a variety of ways, the heart of the issue people take with the Pennsylvanian delicacy is likely to come down to one unusual component: Altoona pizza replaces the traditional mozzarella cheese with bright yellow, processed American cheese. There are many different types of pizza around the world and plenty of toppings that might be considered unconventional, but this strange cheese decision with Altoona-style pizza pushes boundaries in a way that is sure to be upsetting to pizza purists.

Altoona pizza is unique, and the world of food depends on intrepid chefs trying new and unusual ideas, but swapping out one of the three core pizza ingredients — bread, tomato sauce, and mozzarella — for something sliced and fluorescent is a step to far for some. It was certainly enough to land it at the bottom of our taste tester's ranking of different pizza styles.