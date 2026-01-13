8 Mistakes Home Cooks Make With Fish Sauce

Fish sauce is one of those ingredients that can completely transform any dish it's incorporated into. Its bold umami flavor and saltiness make it a flavorful addition to a wide range of savory recipes, which is why we always keep some on hand. But whether you use fish sauce regularly or you're unsure of how to use it in your favorite recipes, there's probably plenty you don't know about the sauce, which makes it easy to make mistakes when stirring it into sauces, soups, pasta dishes, and beyond.

That's why we've talked to three chefs who use fish sauce in their own kitchens to get a better idea of some of the most common mistakes that home cooks make with fish sauce — and how you can avoid them yourself. Chef Sophina Uong, chef and owner of Mister Mao in New Orleans, LA; Claudia Syanny, recipe developer and food blogger at Butter Joy Kitchen; and Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Food Hygiene Certificate, all share fish sauce mistakes they've witnessed. By avoiding these mistakes and learning how to better use the ingredient, you'll understand why fish sauce should be an essential staple in your kitchen.