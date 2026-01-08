The Pie Recipes That Turn Out Better With Hot‑water Crust (And Why)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between flaky phyllo dough, complex pâte à choux, and a humble crumb crust, there are a number of different types of pie crust to consider when planning your next bake. Fruit and cream pies tend to do better with crusts made using cold ingredients, including both butter and water to create a delicate and flaky housing. On the other hand, a hot-water crust is the unsung hero that will hold up to heartier standalone pie fillings.

The lesser-known hot-water crust is an absolute must when baking a variety of savory-style pies such as Cornish pasties, pot pies, and meat pies. It also works astoundingly well to contain hand pies without the risk of them falling apart. Unlike its flaky crust cousin, hot-water crust is made using hot instead of cold water. Whereas the cold water lends itself to a more tender texture, hot water helps the starches in flour to pre-gelatinize, making for a crust with considerably better structural integrity.

Typically, a hot-water crust recipe calls for a mixture of boiling water, all-purpose flour, salt, and either butter, shortening, suet, or lard. Once the dough is properly mixed, turn it onto a floured surface to knead lightly. Roll it out and add your choice of fillings before covering it with an egg wash, if desired, and baking in the oven. Though usually intended for savory pies, there are many creative ways to use this hot-water crust.