Every Kitchen Needs This Affordable Gadget During The Winter

When the weather turns cold, you want to make sure you've got everything you need at home as much as possible. Sure, we still have to go to work and go shopping, but on those really bad days when a winter storm is raging, if you can stay home, that's often the best thing to do. Part of being ready for days like that is making sure you are prepared if the situation goes from bad to worse. If the power goes out, it's a good idea to have a manual can opener on hand.

Battery powered and rechargeable can openers are a great convenience, and even an electric can opener that you plug into the wall can be really helpful. But without power, each of those has limited functionality. Sometimes a powerless gadget can be useful, and a manual can opener is small, easily stored, and can be used at any time. If a storm has completely cut you off, something as simple as opening a can of soup can make a big difference. If you live in a place that has regular winter storms, you know that sometimes it can take a while for the power to be restored. So having a means to open pantry items is essential, and while you're at it, having a camping stove at home could come in handy, too.

A good can opener doesn't cost a lot and should last for years without any trouble. Consider it less of a random kitchen gadget and more of an emergency kit item, like matches and candles, worth keeping on hand, just in case.