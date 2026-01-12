Every Kitchen Needs This Affordable Gadget During The Winter
When the weather turns cold, you want to make sure you've got everything you need at home as much as possible. Sure, we still have to go to work and go shopping, but on those really bad days when a winter storm is raging, if you can stay home, that's often the best thing to do. Part of being ready for days like that is making sure you are prepared if the situation goes from bad to worse. If the power goes out, it's a good idea to have a manual can opener on hand.
Battery powered and rechargeable can openers are a great convenience, and even an electric can opener that you plug into the wall can be really helpful. But without power, each of those has limited functionality. Sometimes a powerless gadget can be useful, and a manual can opener is small, easily stored, and can be used at any time. If a storm has completely cut you off, something as simple as opening a can of soup can make a big difference. If you live in a place that has regular winter storms, you know that sometimes it can take a while for the power to be restored. So having a means to open pantry items is essential, and while you're at it, having a camping stove at home could come in handy, too.
A good can opener doesn't cost a lot and should last for years without any trouble. Consider it less of a random kitchen gadget and more of an emergency kit item, like matches and candles, worth keeping on hand, just in case.
The can opener can do
Convenience wasn't the only reason a lot of us abandoned manual can openers. The battery operated and electric ones are easier to use. If you have weakness in your hands or suffer from arthritis or other conditions that affect your grip, traditional manual can openers can be extremely hard to use. However, there are can openers that are designed for easier use.
Zulay's Comfy Grip manual can opener costs under $10 and is designed to require minimal effort when opening cans. With an oversized knob that is slip resistant and easy to turn, a lot of the strain is taken out of the process of opening cans. You won't feel the tension that smaller, all-metal openers force you to endure. The larger knob offers better grip and torque, so you need to put less muscle into getting a can open. The handle is also designed to provide more leverage.
If gripping and operating a can opener isn't an issue for you, affordable ones are among the many tools you can buy for under $15. These often also have bottle openers or can tappers built into the handle, making them extra versatile. A manual can opener takes up very little space, so you can keep it with your other utensils or in a junk drawer, or even with other emergency power-outtage kit like torches and candles. During the rest of the year, you can use your battery powered or electric can opener whenever you need it. But it's good to have one of these on hand as backup. We think it's an essential tool for any kitchen.