11 Powerless Kitchen Appliances And Gadgets That Are Actually Useful

A pepper mill is an essential part of any home kitchen, allowing you to add a burst of flavor on top of your freshly presented dish before serving it at the table. Black pepper actually increases the taste of other elements in your dish, as it invigorates your salivary glands and allows you to enjoy the rest of the flavors fully, so you should own a pepper mill even if you don't go nuts for the flavor of the pepper itself.

A manual pepper grinder is the traditional option that will make you feel like you are in an Italian trattoria or a fancy steak restaurant. Feeling the resistance as you turn the handle allows you to carefully control how much pepper is released, and many modern mills allow you to adjust the coarseness depending on whether you want a fine dusting of pepper or some larger chunks to sink your teeth into.

While electric salt and pepper mills are very popular, they lack a little of the class that comes with a manual mill. Aside from the fact that they remove the satisfaction of twisting and grinding by hand, they use up batteries incredibly quickly, and most models make an off-putting amount of noise that is guaranteed to spoil your romantic meal. While some electric versions look very sleek and modern, a classic wooden pepper mill will never go out of style, and will always look stylish sitting out on your kitchen countertop or dining table.