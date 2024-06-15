The Dated Kitchen Tool That Is A Must-Have For Ina Garten

Ina Garten encourages home cooks to have several kitchen gadgets stocked at home to help put together meals with ease and efficiency. One of her recommended devices may require a visit to the local antiques or thrift store to track down — a food mill.

Food mills first entered the culinary world in the 1920s, long before electric blenders and food processors found their way onto kitchen countertops. The invention was made with steel and coated in tin to protect against rust. Chefs often prefer using food mills because purees made with the handheld device are thicker than foods blended in food processors. Since air isn't whipped into the ingredients during the blending process, the resulting mash of foods is denser. Garten is one such chef.

To NYT Cooking, Garten explains food mills are ideal for creating texturally rich foods. "So it's not just like baby food," she explains. That said, food mills can also be used to make baby food, soups, preserves, or applesauce from scratch. The gadget can handle hot and cold foods and both peeled and unpeeled produce. Additionally, should a power outage strike, you won't need to worry about not being able to use your trusty food processor since food mills can be handled without the need for electricity.