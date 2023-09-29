Ina Garten's Tomato Soup Features The Main Ingredient In 2 Ways For More Flavor

When it comes to soup, tomato is a wholesome, classic comfort that takes the chill off during those cooler autumn and winter days. It also pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese, making it an easy go-to when you want a no-fuss, but satisfying meal. But if you want to add new depth and flavor to your tomato soup, you may want to grab a page from Ina Garten's playbook because the cookbook author uses the star ingredient in not one, but two different ways to do just that.

Tomato soup always starts with tomatoes. These babies are the foundation of this recipe, but Garten takes them to a whole new level. The Barefoot Contessa uses a can of plum tomatoes, along with all of their juices, but, as seen on an episode of "The Barefoot Contessa," she also takes fresh, tomato halves, tosses them with a little olive oil and salt, and roasts them. Garten explains that this process brings out and intensifies the sweetness of this fruit.