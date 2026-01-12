Make Your Cup Of Turmeric Tea Less Bitter With These Sweet Spices

A cup of turmeric tea is a convenient and warming way to enjoy the health benefits this spice can provide, which include reducing arthritis symptoms and the risk of heart disease. But just because it's good for you doesn't mean it should taste medicinal, and some people can find the bitterness a little off putting.

We asked Claire Chan, founder and owner of The Elk specialty coffee shop, for turmeric tea tips. Her advice is to ramp up the spice content. "Spices like ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, and cloves enhance warmth, sweetness, and depth while balancing bitterness," she explains. Chan also suggests using whole spices rather than ground, lightly crushed to help release the oils.

Adding black pepper to turmeric tea has a two-fold benefit. As well as helping to round out the flavor of your hot drink, it's been shown to enhance the health benefits of turmeric. It contains a compound known as piperine that increases the absorption of curcumin — the active ingredient in turmeric.

If the spices don't do the trick, Chan also suggests adding honey or milk. Add just enough to soften the flavor or try our turmeric golden milk recipe that uses milk rather than water for brewing.