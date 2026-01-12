Make Your Cup Of Turmeric Tea Less Bitter With These Sweet Spices
A cup of turmeric tea is a convenient and warming way to enjoy the health benefits this spice can provide, which include reducing arthritis symptoms and the risk of heart disease. But just because it's good for you doesn't mean it should taste medicinal, and some people can find the bitterness a little off putting.
We asked Claire Chan, founder and owner of The Elk specialty coffee shop, for turmeric tea tips. Her advice is to ramp up the spice content. "Spices like ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, and cloves enhance warmth, sweetness, and depth while balancing bitterness," she explains. Chan also suggests using whole spices rather than ground, lightly crushed to help release the oils.
Adding black pepper to turmeric tea has a two-fold benefit. As well as helping to round out the flavor of your hot drink, it's been shown to enhance the health benefits of turmeric. It contains a compound known as piperine that increases the absorption of curcumin — the active ingredient in turmeric.
If the spices don't do the trick, Chan also suggests adding honey or milk. Add just enough to soften the flavor or try our turmeric golden milk recipe that uses milk rather than water for brewing.
How to make the best turmeric tea
How you brew turmeric tea will also have an impact on the taste. Both ground turmeric and turmeric root can be used to make tea, and it's an excellent way to use up leftover fresh turmeric. Ground turmeric is more convenient and has a longer shelf life but can have more of that bitterness when brewed. Fresh turmeric on the other hand has brighter, almost citrusy notes.
Whatever form of turmeric you opt for, Chan says to avoid over-brewing if you want to keep the bitterness at bay. The water should be brought to boiling temperature to help release the taste and benefits of the turmeric but should be reduced to a simmer once all the ingredients for your tea have been added.
Ground turmeric should be brewed for around 5-7 minutes, while the fresh stuff can go a little longer at 8-10 minutes. Strain before serving to prevent the turmeric over-steeping in the cup, and to sift out any spices you've added.
If you're still not convinced by the taste, you don't have to miss out on those turmeric benefits. Adding turmeric to iced coffee or making a golden hot chocolate might sound unusual, but these drinks balance the bitterness of turmeric while adding depth and complexity to the coffee or chocolate.