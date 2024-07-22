It's Time To Start Adding Turmeric To Your Iced Coffee

From pumpkin to blueberry, you've likely added a lot of different flavors to your coffee that you might not have even thought about before — but what about turmeric? It's a root vegetable that's more commonly found at health juice bars than at your local coffee shop. That's all thanks to its wide range of health benefits. Still, it can be just as healthful in your morning iced coffee and taste even better. From arthritis to allergies and anxiety to muscle soreness, much like coffee, turmeric eases all kinds of everyday ailments. Putting the two together just makes sense, not only because it gives you one less supplement to take each day but also because, when paired with other spices, it can make for something really tasty.

Taking things like cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla, and adding them to your iced coffee with a bit of turmeric, you get something that's both sweet and spicy while being packed with benefits. It's so good you might even forget it's good for you. As you might've seen with the Starbucks' oleato drinks, not all healthy coffee orders turn out so great. Turmeric iced coffee is different, however, because it takes something sweet and earthy like a golden milk latte and gives it depth by adding in black coffee or espresso. It can be as easy as ordering it that way from the barista, or making it yourself at home, in which case you'll want to know how it's done.