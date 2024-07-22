It's Time To Start Adding Turmeric To Your Iced Coffee
From pumpkin to blueberry, you've likely added a lot of different flavors to your coffee that you might not have even thought about before — but what about turmeric? It's a root vegetable that's more commonly found at health juice bars than at your local coffee shop. That's all thanks to its wide range of health benefits. Still, it can be just as healthful in your morning iced coffee and taste even better. From arthritis to allergies and anxiety to muscle soreness, much like coffee, turmeric eases all kinds of everyday ailments. Putting the two together just makes sense, not only because it gives you one less supplement to take each day but also because, when paired with other spices, it can make for something really tasty.
Taking things like cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla, and adding them to your iced coffee with a bit of turmeric, you get something that's both sweet and spicy while being packed with benefits. It's so good you might even forget it's good for you. As you might've seen with the Starbucks' oleato drinks, not all healthy coffee orders turn out so great. Turmeric iced coffee is different, however, because it takes something sweet and earthy like a golden milk latte and gives it depth by adding in black coffee or espresso. It can be as easy as ordering it that way from the barista, or making it yourself at home, in which case you'll want to know how it's done.
Making turmeric iced coffee at home
When making turmeric coffee at home, you'll need to have some turmeric powder, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and black pepper on hand. Once you have those, there are a few ways you can go about making your turmeric iced coffee — the easiest and most simple being by adding them to your homemade cold brew, or by making a turmeric tea concentrate just like you'd make a chai concentrate.
The cold brew method will be the most simple, because all you need to do is take your coffee grounds and mix them in a bowl with the spices and vanilla extract before pouring water over them. After that, you just leave it in the fridge and wait 16-20 hours. Poured through a sieve, you'll have a batch of turmeric-infused cold brew you can pour over ice and top with your favorite creamer.
Making a concentrate might be a bit more work, but it will be more multi-purposeful. You can make your own tea bags or buy them, but you're going to want 12 for every 4 cups of boiling water. When the water is boiling, cut off the burner, throw in the bags, and wait. In about 4 minutes you can remove them, stir in some sugar. When cool, the concentrate can be mixed with milk and used as a creamer or poured over ice with a shot of espresso.