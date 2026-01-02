Leftover Fresh Turmeric? Here's The Best Way To Get The Most Of It

If you find yourself with leftover fresh turmeric after making coconut turmeric rice or fresh pressed juice, don't toss it or let it go bad in the fridge. Instead, there's a perfect way to make use of those last bits of fresh turmeric root: make turmeric tea. While you might be used to seeing ground turmeric to make golden milk lattes or to add flavor to white rice without any oil or salt, the fresh root can also easily be brewed with hot water to make tea. Not only does it make for a warming drink, the fresh turmeric infuses its complex, earthy flavor and multitude of potential health benefits, including antioxidant and liver health promotion properties.

To turn leftover turmeric root into tea, you have a couple options. You can either grate it finely, mince, or slice it into thin pieces and steep in a saucepan in simmering water for about 10 minutes. Since the body's uptake of turmeric's beneficial health compound, curcumin, greatly increases when consumed in conjunction with black pepper, it's also a good idea to sprinkle some pepper into your tea along with any other complementary spices like ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. What's best is, you don't even have to peel fresh, clean turmeric before infusing it into tea (though this could impart some extra bitterness). If you brew your tea with larger slices or chunks of turmeric root, you'll want to remove or strain it from the brewed tea before serving.