The Vibrant Spice That Makes Hot Chocolate Look Like Liquid Gold
Beyond its warm and rich chocolatey flavor, one of the best things about hot chocolate is all the things that can be added to it. While it's enjoyable on its own, the addition of caramel, mint, marshmallows, cinnamon, or even more chocolate can amplify the flavor. Turmeric can be a flavorful addition to hot chocolate and can even make it look like liquid gold – similar to a freshly baked loaf of banana bread or cookies.
Turmeric's peppery, spicy notes and vibrant yellow color make it a popular addition to curries, soups, and other savory dishes. So it's understandable if the idea of adding turmeric to chocolate seems strange. But turmeric can boost hot chocolate in many ways, even adding health benefits like decreased anxiety and inflammation.
Perhaps the most important element of this golden hot chocolate is the taste. Chocolate is good, but flavored chocolate is better, and that's where turmeric can take this simple pleasure to another level. Turmeric can impart sweet, earthy, complex flavors, and its peppery notes can add the slightest touch of heat while providing balance against chocolate's sweetness.
Making turmeric hot chocolate at home
If nothing else, trying turmeric hot chocolate can be new and exciting, a break from your favorite hot chocolate recipe. This golden brown concotion can be made several ways, depending on how homemade one wishes. Making the drink from scratch can be done with cocoa powder, milk, turmeric, and other ingredients. For every cup of milk and two to three tablespoons of cocoa powder, use between a half and a full teaspoon of turmeric. Turmeric can also be added to a store-bought cocoa mix, but be sure it's thoroughly stirred to avoid clumps. This hot chocolate can also be made dairy-free using a non-dairy milk.
Like regular hot chocolate, a golden brown version with turmeric can be tweaked to one's tastes. Many homemade versions start with a base of milk, cocoa powder, and turmeric, but then add other spices or sweeteners to enhance the flavor. For those who love to experiment, many common additions are already in our pantry. For extra spice, a touch of black pepper or cayenne pepper can be added, and maple syrup and honey are easy add-ins for sweetness.
Peppermint hot chocolate, cafe mochas, and even dark chocolate hot chocolate all started as experiments to see what enhanced the flavor of a warm chocolate drink. While turmeric may not sound like an ideal chocolate pairing on the surface, it's an instant flavor enhancer and healthy addition that may change the way you enjoy this classic beverage.