5 Refreshing Drinks Without Caffeine Or Sugar To Enjoy Any Time Of Day

"Water is the first medicine" is a saying that floats through indigenous and folk-medicine traditions. One interpretation of the wisdom is that you're feeling off, try drinking water first then assess the situation. No body function is optimal if under-hydrated. Before supplements, before stimulants, before even the idea of energy, the body needs hydration to do almost everything well. That's where these refreshing, sugar-free and caffeine-free drinks come in. And the good news is they're all delicious, and could easily become your go-to sip instead of too many high-caffeine, high-sugar (or sugar-substitute) beverages.

A lot of people don't like drinking water. Often plain water doesn't register as rewarding in the same way coffee, soda, or juice does. Over time, it's easy to fall into a pattern of sipping sugar or caffeine all day instead, both of which trigger reward centers in the brain, to the point of being habit-forming. That habit comes with tradeoffs.

Liquid sugar hits the bloodstream hard and fast, because there's no fiber, fat, or protein to slow it down, which can lead to spikes and crashes, the cycle of which just increases cravings. These drinks are also rough on teeth, often bathing them in acid and sugar. Then there's caffeine: Research suggests caffeine's half-life can stretch to ten hours, meaning that afternoon coffee can still be active in your system into bedtime. While these drinks aren't bad in moderation, they're not neutral and hydration becomes something you're chasing around the edges. Instead, switch to one of these tasty alternatives for your through-the-day drink, to make hydration more appealing.