This Popular California Pizza Chain Is A Vegan Foodie's Paradise

Nevada may be the state with the most vegans per capita, but California isn't far behind. And one California pizza chain that's a vegan foodie's paradise is Fresh Brothers Pizza, with locations in LA, San Diego, Orange County, and The Valley. As the name implies, Fresh Brothers has a focus on freshly made dough, sauce made from locally harvested tomatoes, and a variety of high-quality toppings and cheeses. The company originally opened pizzerias under a different name in Chicago, and continues to offer the Chicago-style tavern pizza with its thin, square-cut crust. Vegan pizza styles also include a California-style deep-dish pizza and a regular, triangular-cut thin-crust.

Fresh Brothers sources its cheese and plant-based sausage from Field Roast, a plant-based meat brand that we hold in high esteem. The vegan mozzarella from Field Roast melts beautifully, as customers on Reddit and Facebook have claimed, with pictures to prove it. Not only do they offer vegan cheese, sausage, and pepperoni, but vegan pizzas also come with vegan Ranch for dipping. One Redditor raved, "Their vegan mozz is delicious and the pizzas are customizable so you can get what you like." One Facebook review deemed the vegan pizza "the best vegan pizza I have ever had!" In addition to a crispy conventional crust, Fresh Brothers also offers a gluten-free crust that happens to be vegan. Made with rice flour, potatoes, and seasonings, the gluten-free pizza crust has the same crispy yet chewy texture as its flour-based counterpart.