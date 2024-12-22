The Sauce Tip You Need For A Better-Tasting Vegan Pizza Order

Going out for pizza as a vegan isn't as complicated as you might expect. That's because, unless there's dairy or eggs in the crust (two things that aren't common, but are worth double checking), your order can be as simple as a vegetarian pizza without the cheese. While you always run the chance of the cook throwing cheese on out of habit and needing a refire, cheese-less pizza is hardly as disheartening as some people think — but you'll want to make some additional adjustments to your order to compensate for it not being there. The best tip for making your vegan pizza order more flavorful is to always ask for extra sauce when you're ditching the dairy.

Advertisement

Getting extra sauce on your cheeseless, vegan pizza is a way to give it more flavor and reduce the chances of it coming out dry. Fresh mozzarella, for instance, is a type of cheese that's considered high moisture, releasing water as the pizza cooks. Even though most pizza restaurants opt for low-moisture mozzarella, there's still a degree of moisture you miss out on when you go cheese-less that extra sauce can help mitigate. For even more flavor, it's also not a bad idea to ask for additional marinara sauce on the side, along with any other dairy-free sauce, oil, dressing, or dip that the restaurant might have on hand.