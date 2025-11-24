10 Regional Pizza Chains That The Rest Of The Country Is Missing Out On
If you want a pizza in the U.S., it's almost guaranteed that you'll be able to grab one fairly quickly. In fact, according to IBIS World, there are more than 75,000 pizza restaurants across the whole country. Many of these are Domino's locations, for example, or Pizza Hut, or Papa John's, but plenty are regional chains, too.
In fact, if you want great pizza, many say you should seek out a regional chain. They're smaller and more unique than the national giants, with more personality and creative offerings. Need proof of that? We've listed some of the most popular regional pizza chains in the U.S. below. And according to their fans, the rest of the country is missing out on just how good they are. If you ever decide to roadtrip across the U.S., you'll want to make sure some of these are at the top of your must-try list.
Rocky Rococo
Rocky Rococo is one of those regional pizza chains that people feel extremely loyal to. The midwestern chain was founded in Madison, Wisconsin back in 1974, and since then, it's been serving up expertly-crafted square-cut pan-style pizzas, either as a full pie or by the slice. Locations of Rocky Rococo can be found across the state and in Minnesota (where it currently just has one location left).
The chain's signature recipe hasn't actually changed at all since the 1970s, and the team believes this is why the same people just keep coming back. Social media agrees. In fact, some say the reason they like it is because it tastes exactly the same as it did when they were a child, which makes them feel nostalgic. Many agree that the Rocky Rococo sausage pizza, on which the Italian meat is served in large chunks, is especially tasty. In fact, one Redditor said that they would actually request Rocky Rococo's sausage topping as their last meal. The chain also has vegetarian pizzas and a range of pasta dishes to choose from, too.
DoubleDave's Pizzaworks
You might think that the reason most Texans head to DoubleDave's Pizzaworks is for the pizza, but actually, the chain's best-sellers aren't pizza at all. Nope, DoubleDave's customers are all about its signature DoubleDave's Peproni Rolls, which are basically pizza rolls packed with pepperoni, homemade red sauce, and provolone cheese. Another favorite is the chain's Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli, which, again, features the chain's signature red sauce with mozzarella, American cheese, and beef steak.
But, of course, DoubleDave's (which has locations across Texas, as well as a handful in Colorado and Oklahoma) also has plenty of pizza on the menu to entice customers — mostly college students, to be honest. In fact, DoubleDave's has college students to thank for most of its success. The very first location of the chain opened in College Station in the 1980s, and its main clientele were the students of the nearby Texas A&M University.
LaRosa's
If you grew up in Cincinnati, you're probably familiar with LaRosa's. The Italian favorite first opened in Westwood in the 1950s, and has since expanded across Greater Cincinnati and the rest of Ohio, as well as into Kentucky and Indiana, too.
Despite its growth, the pizza chain has kept up its friendly neighborhood pizzeria vibe, but also its signature recipes. Its red sauce, known for its distinct smoky, sweet flavor, is particularly loved among locals. Even better? The generous dollop of that same sauce on each pizza it serves. If you don't like your pizza swimming in sauce, don't go to LaRosa's. But, luckily, most people do.
It's not just the red sauce that LaRosa customers love, either. Everything from its focaccia sauce to its garlic butter keeps people coming back. Another thing people enjoy about LaRosa's? The variety — it even offers a customizable vegan pizza complete with dairy-free cheese.
Regina Pizzeria
Regina Pizzeria has been supplying the people of Boston with pizza for nearly an entire century, so it must be doing something right. TripAdvisor thinks so, anyway. In 2018, it named the chain as the best pizzeria in the U.S., praising its Italian-style, brick oven-cooked thin crust pizzas topped with locally-sourced fresh ingredients.
Many Redditors are also big fans of the Boston chain. Some say that the crust of the pizza is particularly noteworthy, and that it was one of the top pizzas they'd ever eaten. Others say that they enjoyed the food at Regina Pizzeria so much, they regularly still think about it, even years after their visit.
If you want to check out one of Regina Pizzeria's locations (and see what all the fuss is about), just make sure to be prepared to wait. Many of the reviews of the Thatcher Street location, for example, speak of long lines. The general consensus though? It's worth the wait.
Ledo Pizza
Ledo Pizza has an interesting origin story. When the Maryland chain started out in Adelphi back in the 1950s, it specialized in pies cooked in rectangular pans, topped with lots of oregano, sweet marinara sauce, and smoked provolone cheese. But none of these were deliberate choices, they were just what was on hand at the time. The owners made the best of the situation, and it's a good job they did.
To this day, Ledo Pizza — which now has more than 130 locations, most of which are in Maryland — specializes in pizzas with square edges topped with sweet sauce and provolone, instead of the classic mozzarella, because it's what the people want. Many now consider Ledo's pizza to be the pioneer of "Maryland-style" pizza. In fact, plenty see Ledo Pizza as a different category of food altogether. As one Redditor said: "Me wanting pizza and me wanting Ledo are two entirely different feelings."
Some people love Maryland-style pizza so much, they have attempted to make their own versions from scratch. But if you want the original, you'll have to go to Ledo.
Fresh Brothers
One of the biggest reasons why people love Fresh Brothers? Well, the clue is in the name. The Southern California chain, which has locations in Los Angeles, The Valley, Orange County, and San Diego, specializes in California-style pizzas that are topped with ultra-fresh ingredients. On top of this, many customers enjoy its super thin-crusted, square-cut pies, as well as its inclusive range of options.
The vegan pizza, for example, is particularly popular, with many complimenting the quality of the dairy-free cheese and the plant-based pepperoni topping. Fresh Brothers doesn't just cater to vegans — it also has an impressive range of gluten-free choices, too. In fact, some claim it has some of the best gluten-free pizza in Southern California.
If you want to try the menu for yourself, maybe one day you'll be in luck. In 2024, Fresh Brothers was acquired by Chicago-based Craveworthy Brands. The company stated at the time of the acquisition that it was hoping to transform Fresh Brothers from a regional chain to a national one (eventually, anyway).
Big Mama's & Papa's
Another Southern California regional pizza chain that deserves your attention is Big Mama's & Papa's. This particular chain is all about doing things differently. There's the Egg Gondola Pizza, for example, which is shaped just like a traditional Venetian boat. It also has vegan options, a wide range of sandwiches, and a creme brulee glazed cheesecake.
But we'll cut to the chase. This chain is particularly unique because it claims to offer the world's biggest pizza slice, which can be ordered for delivery and feeds up to seven people. Yes, that's one slice, feeding an entire family.
But what does it actually taste like? Well, according to people who have tried it, it's pretty good, with a particularly crunchy crust and a satisfying flavor. But let's be honest, just being able to say you've tried the world's biggest pizza slice is reason enough to give it a go.
Buddy's Pizza
As you'd expect from a Michigan pizza chain, Buddy's Pizza is all about that traditional Detroit-style pizza. But this isn't just any Detroit-style pizza, it is, in fact, the original Detroit-style pizza. Yep, Buddy's is the descendant of Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria, where Gus Guerra pioneered this iconic pizza style, known for its square crust and caramelized cheese topping, in the 1940s.
History alone is a great reason to check out this regional chain, but the quality is also as good as it was decades ago. Many Redditors have raved about the exceptional ingredients, the texture, and the overall experience of eating at Buddy's. In fact, some say that this chain offers the best pizza they've ever had in their life. The chain has now expanded across Michigan, but many say that if you're going to try it, you need to head to the original spot on Conant Street in Detroit to get the full, authentic experience.
&Pizza
To stand out in the saturated pizza space, you have to do something different. This is why you'll see many regional chains boasting about their particularly unique offerings, like gigantic slices, provolone cheese, square corners, and fresh ingredients. Washington D.C. chain &Pizza is no different. Its distinct selling point? Oblong pizzas. But not just oblong pizzas — they're also topped with fun, creative, and fashionable toppings like hot honey, plant-based chicken, goat's cheese, truffle sauce, and even fried eggs.
It's a strong formula for success, and the chain, which also has spots outside of Washington D.C. in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, seems to have a loyal following. In general, people praise its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, and customizable menu options. Some fans say that &Pizza is the best pizza they've ever had. The crust, in particular, is a standout feature for many customers, thanks to its light and airy texture.
Gionino's
If you're searching for good pizza in Ohio, many people say you should stop by Gionino's. The chain has been serving up its popular pies in the state for three decades, and it's showing no sign of letting up soon. In fact, this year, it has opened more locations, so that's a testament to how in-demand it is.
Unlike many pizza chains, Gionino's doesn't really do gimmicks. It specializes in classic, round pizzas with classic toppings, like pepperoni, olives, spinach, fresh tomatoes — you get the gist. But the trick is, doing all of these things exceptionally well. And according to many who have eaten there, Gionino's does just that.
Reviewers praise the flavors, the quality of the presentation, and the chain's overall brand ethos. Many appreciate that Gionino's regularly hosts dine-to-donate events, for example. In fact, one Redditor loves Gionino's pizza so much, they order it almost daily (no judgement here).