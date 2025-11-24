10 Regional Pizza Chains That The Rest Of The Country Is Missing Out On

If you want a pizza in the U.S., it's almost guaranteed that you'll be able to grab one fairly quickly. In fact, according to IBIS World, there are more than 75,000 pizza restaurants across the whole country. Many of these are Domino's locations, for example, or Pizza Hut, or Papa John's, but plenty are regional chains, too.

In fact, if you want great pizza, many say you should seek out a regional chain. They're smaller and more unique than the national giants, with more personality and creative offerings. Need proof of that? We've listed some of the most popular regional pizza chains in the U.S. below. And according to their fans, the rest of the country is missing out on just how good they are. If you ever decide to roadtrip across the U.S., you'll want to make sure some of these are at the top of your must-try list.