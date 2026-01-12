The Dishwasher Setting That Can Give You Spot-Free Glassware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're fortunate enough to own a dishwasher, you have probably gotten used to how quick and easy it is to make all of your dishes sparkling clean, even after a big dinner party or holiday meal. But even high-end dishwashers can sometimes leave you with spotted glassware. Glasses get spots when water droplets on the surface don't dry quickly enough after the wash cycle is complete. If you have hard water, these spots could contain crystallized minerals and soap residue that is hard to get off.

Luckily, there is a simple dishwasher step that makes cloudy glassware look like new. Using the heat-dry setting on your dishwasher will dry glasses before they can develop water spots. Unlike the air dry setting which automatically opens the door of the dishwasher when the cycle is complete so that the dishes can dry naturally, the heat dry setting combines high heat with powerful fans to dry dishes incredibly quickly.

Not only will this make it easier to unload your dishwasher, but it can also be more hygienic. The temperature of the heated air can reduce the risk of harmful bacteria growing on dishes. While you might not want to use the heat dry setting for every load as it uses a lot more energy, you should choose it for large loads, when you're short on time, and on days that are very cold or humid.