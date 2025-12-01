The Dishwasher Step That Makes Cloudy Glassware Look Like New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you run your glassware through the dishwasher and pieces still come out cloudy or foggy, it could be because your home has hard water. Over time, hard water deposits can build up on the glassware. You can wipe these deposits off with a dry, soft cloth, but repeated exposure to the high temperatures of your dishwasher and the chemicals in the detergent can cause permanent glassware etching and damage.

If you're having trouble restoring cloudy glassware, using vinegar in your dishwasher can make wine glasses and drinking glasses look like new once again. Distilled white vinegar is a powerhouse cleaning agent. It can be used to eliminate odors and kill germs, clean your dishwasher filter, and restore cloudy glasses.

Simply fill an eight-ounce, dishwasher-safe cup or mug with cleaning vinegar. Place it right-side-up in the top rack of your dishwasher. Load your dishwasher and add your dishwasher detergent and rinse aid as normal. Then run the appliance through a normal cycle and let it complete its full drying cycle before opening. When you unload the dishwasher, you should see clean, clear, and sparkling glassware.

Just take care when using vinegar in your dishwasher. Read your appliance manual before adding vinegar to your dishwasher, and only use it once or twice per year. White distilled vinegar has a pH of 2-3 so it can damage certain dishwasher components like the gaskets and hoses after prolonged exposure.