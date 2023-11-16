Place Glasses In Between, Not Over, Your Dishwasher Tines

Dishwashers are a marvel of modern convenience, saving us time and effort in our daily routines. However, there's a common mistake many of us make when loading them: placing glasses over the upper rack's tines rather than between them. This might seem like a small detail, but it's one that can significantly affect your dishwasher's efficiency.

First and foremost, placing glasses between the dishwasher tines, not over them, allows for better use of the dishwasher's capacity. It's tempting to try to fit as many glasses over the tines as possible, but this usually leads to overcrowding and less effective cleaning. A less crowded arrangement, with glasses between the tines, means more room for other dishes and better overall cleaning performance.

Another reason to avoid placing glasses over the tines is water spots. When a glass sits on top of a tine, water tends to pool at the base after the cycle. As the dishes dry, these pooled areas leave water spots or streaks. To avoid this, simply place the glasses next to the tines where the rack is angled hence the glasses will be slightly slanted. The slant means water drains off more effectively, reducing the likelihood of these unsightly marks.