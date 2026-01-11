The Trick To Making A Big Batch Of Nachos That's Not A Soggy Mess

Nachos are one of the most versatile and under-appreciated foods out there. While the base is consistent across most recipes — calling for tortilla chips, though you could swap in tater tots for totchos or crispy kettle-cooked potato chips — the toppings can vary. Nacho recipes include the likes of meat, beans, veggies-only, guac, salsa, and more. While you can go wild with the toppings, you do have to keep some fundamental principles in mind when it comes to construction if you want to ensure nacho success.

One of the most important tips for making nachos is to be conscious of the moisture. If you layer your nachos too thickly or with too many wet toppings, the chips may go soggy, making it difficult to eat. As such, it's better to layer your chips and toppings across multiple sheet pans, rather than trying to stack them precariously on one pan. Not only will this encourage your chips to crisp up, but it will also allow you to make multiple nacho variations to feed a crowd. You can't beat serving up cheesy carne asada nachos right next to a lighter option, like this vegan version made with refried lentils.